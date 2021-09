GOSHEN — The standings remain tight atop the SBAAC American Division boys soccer loop.

Wilmington and Goshen battled to a 1-1 draw Tuesday at Jim Brown Stadium.

Both teams are 2-0-2 in American competition. Batavia is first at 3-0-1.

The Hurricane is 4-1-3 overall while the Warriors go to 4-0-2.

Javier Becerril had the only WHS goal with Caleb Macias recording an assist.

Tanner Newberry scored for Goshen.

Cole Bernhardt was in goal for Wilmington.