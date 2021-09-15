EC’s Ellis wins National Division player of the year honors

GOSHEN — Nathan Ellis needed to refocus Wednesday morning at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Playing in the SBAAC boys golf closing 18-hole event, the East Clinton golfer just walked off the hole 14 with a 7.

“He was too amped up for the situation,” EC coach Mike Deters said.

The two talked and Ellis righted the ship, so to speak, and walked off the course as the National Division golfer of the year.

“I thought going in to the year he was the best player in the league,” Deters said. “Watching him play last year, how much he put in during the summer … I believe he was the best.”

In the final team standings, Clermont Northeastern won the tournament with East Clinton third. That order remained for the final overall standings as well. Blanchester did not have a complete team in the league this season.

Individually, Bryce Bandow led BHS on Wednesday with an 85. Andrew Osborn had a 91. Osborn was second team all-league.

Mitchell Ellis was second team all-league for East Clinton.

Cousin Nathan Ellis was in the thick of golfer of the year honors right from the start of the season.

On Wednesday, Ellis led Mullen by four shots and CNE’s Parker Woolery by two shots.

Mullen made up the four strokes by the nine-hole turn. Woolery still trailed by two after nine.

“He (Ellis) definitely was aware he was tied with (Mullen),” Deters said. “Sometimes that’s a good thing. Sometimes that’s a bad thing.

“I told him you just can’t really start looking at scores, you just have to go out and play golf.”

Over the final nine holes, the trio remained close but Ellis’ steady play proved too much for his two rivals to overcome.

“Nathan is the type of player, he’s really emotional,” Deters said. “I saw him really getting too emotional (during the round) and I had to remind him you’ve got a ton of holes to play. Play your game and everything will work out. He’s a solid player but he can’t let the emotion of the situation get in the way.”

SUMMARY

September 15, 2021

SBAAC National Division

boys golf 18 hole championship

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

Teams

Clermont NE 356, Felicity 362, East Clinton 386, Bethel-Tate 390, Williamsburg 407

Individuals

BT: Nick Mullen 42-39-81, AJ Johnson 52-46-98, Xavier Vanchure 56-52-108, Kaiden Balsheizer 56-61-117, Chase Sancker 50-58-108, CJ Stober 48-55-103

BLA: Bryce Bandow 44-41-85, Andrew Osborn 46-45-91

CNE: Parker Woolery 42-43-85, Cooper Woolery 42-44-86, Ian Howser 47-49-96, Joey Shumard 43-46-89

EC: Nathan Ellis 40-43-83, Mitchell Ellis 45-45-90, Austin Kmatz 64-55-119, Aiden Walker 57-59-116

FEL: Austin Huston 40-41-81, Caleb Ninnichuck 46-39-85, Tate Liming 48-50-98, Riley Laubach 50-48-98, Clayton Shelton 57-59-116

GEO: Carson Malott 42-46-88, Peyton Schadle 43-42-85

WBG: Karson LaGrange 43-49-92, Drew Kreimer 50-56-106, Evan Sieg 59-57-116, Adam Middendor 46-47-93, Lily Brown 60-64-124 Ben Trainor 60-57-117

