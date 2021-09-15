Steed leads Falcons to American boys golf crown

GOSHEN — With a school record score, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team ran away Wednesday with the SBAAC American Division boys golf championship.

Playing in the league’s closing 18-hole event at Eagles Nest Golf Course, the Falcons had a 308 and won the league title by 35 strokes. The 308 is a CM record for an 18-hole event.

“The second I got here (Eagles Nest) I knew they were ready,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “We had a really good practice last night. You could just tell they were ready.”

Andy Steed, a freshman for the Falcons, was the clear-cut winner of the American Division golfer of the year honor. He was medalist in the tournament with a 72 and claimed the top individual spot in the league for the season by eight shots over his nearest competitor.

“It’s amazing,” said Larrick. “I knew he was good. He far exceeded what I expected.”

Wilmington was fourth in the tournament and fourth in the league standings. On Wednesday, Braydon Conley led the Hurricane with an 80 while Dylan Cole shot 81.

But it was all Massie on this day. The Falcons won their first SBAAC boys golf championship in 2017, a year before the current senior class entered high school.

“They practice hard; they work hard,” said Larrick. “The summer events these guys play is a huge advantage. They didn’t look nervous (on Wednesday). There was no doubt.”

Ethan Johnson is the only senior on the team. He had a 76 in the finale.

“He was a leader on the team,” Larrick said. “He helped keep these guys in check. Just a great kid.”

Owen Goodwin followed Steed and Johnson with a 79. Goodwin and Steed are freshmen, which bodes well for the Falcons in the future.

“To think they’re going to be there three more years is pretty awesome,” said Larrick.

SUMMARY

September 15, 2021

SBAAC American Division

boys golf championship

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

Teams

Clinton-Massie 308, New Richmond 327 Batavia 335, Wilmington 336, Goshen 381, Western Brown 410

Individuals

CM: Ethan Johnson 76, Andy Steed 72, Owen Goodwin 79, Logan Miller 85, Cam Morgan 96, Conner Stulz 81

NR: Jacob Riffe 78, Spencer Ast 80, Nick Stoffel 90, Brady Merz 90, Conner Fouss 85, Claeb Stephen 84

BAT: Ty Shepherd 82, Austin Hensley 83, Ethan Hensley 81, Josh Berger 89, Isaac Bell 94, Matthew Conover 93

WIL: Braydon Conley 80, Dylan Cole 81, Tommy Halloran 88, Devon Snyder 96, Braydon Black 102, Corrick DeBoard 87

GOS: Quentin Rice 92, Jaxson Litzau 94, Ryan Abeling 95, Nathan Foster 110, Cohen Hamann 100, Kaydin Hahn 100

WB: Brady Williams 106, Luke Bronson 106, Levi Holden 104, Kaden Patten 94, Logan Maham 109, Zane Terwilliger 117

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_blOsborn0915me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_cm2Johnson0915me-1.jpg GOODWIN https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_cm2Miller0915me-1.jpg GOODWIN https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_cmMiller0915me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_cmSteed0915me-1.jpg MILLER https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_cmStulz0915me-1.jpg MILLER https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_ec2NEllis0915me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_ecDetersEllis0915me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_ecNEllis0915me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_wilConley0915me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_wilDCole0915me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_wilSnyder0915me-1.jpg Andy Steed, a freshman, won SBAAC American Division golfer of the years on Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_cmSteedPR.jpg Andy Steed, a freshman, won SBAAC American Division golfer of the years on Wednesday. News Journal | Mark Huber The Clinton-Massie boys golf team, from left to right, coach Clayton Morgan, Connor Stulz, Ethan Johnson, Owen Goodwin, Andy Steed, Logan Miller, Cam Morgan, head coach Phil Larrick. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_GLFB_cmboyschampsPR.jpg The Clinton-Massie boys golf team, from left to right, coach Clayton Morgan, Connor Stulz, Ethan Johnson, Owen Goodwin, Andy Steed, Logan Miller, Cam Morgan, head coach Phil Larrick. Submitted Photo