A look at SBAAC week 4 results, season leaders

Three SBAAC football games were cancelled last week.

Blanchester vs Woodward, New Richmond vs Talawanda and Clermont Northeastern vs Summit Country Day.

The Lions were able to secure a game against Purcell-Marian.

League play begins next week. Here’s hoping all goes well then.

WEEK 4

GOSHEN: The Warriors fell to 0-4 with a 41-6 loss to Miami Trace, a fast-improving team. Goshen had 154 total yards of offense. Craig McKinney had 10 tackles to lead the way. Brice Brewer scored the only GHS touchdown.

MASSIE: In a battle of powerhouse programs, the Falcons scored a 17-7 win over Columbus St. Francis DeSales. Massie had just 298 yards of offense while holding the Stallions to 150 yards. Carson Vanhoose ran for 118 yards while Kody Zantene had two rushing touchdowns. Zantene continued to play well defensively, too, recorded 10 solo and six assisted tackles.

WESTERN BROWN: The Broncos, once again, were in a shootout and defeated Jackson 33-28. Drew Novak had 396 yards and three touchdowns passing along with 89 yards and a touchdown rushing. Zach Chisman had a 9-152-1 receiving line. Dakota Luther had seven solo tackles.

BETHEL-TATE: The Tigers rally fell short to the Senators. Mikey Molloy went 24-186-2 on the ground but Bethel-Tate had five interceptions. Gauge Dunn caught a TD pass. Norman Darnell Jr was in on 11 tackles while Ashton Wolfe was in on 10.

FAYETTEVILLE: Despite another big game from Levi Wiederhold, the Rockets came up short. Wiederhold had 275 yards and two touchdowns passing and 55 yards and a touchdown rushing. Damion Kistler had 93 yards and a touchdown receiving.

EAST CLINTON: In a battle of unbeatens, McClain outlasted East Clinton. Jared Smith had a big game on offense for the Astros, rushing for 155 yards and a touchdown while passing for 88 yards and another score. He also had seven tackles as did Isaiah Conger. Landon Runyon caught Smith’s TD pass.

BATAVIA: The Norwood duo of Ryan Peter to Dylan Carter accounted for three touchdowns as the Bulldogs went down to defeat. Peter had six TD passes in all. Kellen Lynch had 133 yards and two touchdowns pass. Stats on SBAAC website reported Batavia had -15 yards rushing.

WILMINGTON: The Hurricane overpowered the Eagles on the ground, holding CHCA to 0 yards rushing for the game. Wilmington did not pass the ball in the second half. Tanner Killen was quarterback. Thad Stuckey had 129 yards and a touchdown rushing. Josh Snell bulled his way to paydirt for two touchdowns.

LEADERS

PASSING: Drew Novak (WB) 1,567; Levi Wiederhold (FAY) 1,312

RUSHING: Drew Novak (WB) 443; Jared Smith (EC) 431; Isaiah Conger (EC) 408; Trystan Gries (WBG) 408; Mikey Molloy (BT) 389

RECEIVING: Logan Campbell (WB) 430; Dylan Novak (WB) 413; Damion Kistler (FAY) 403; Jayden Bradshaw (FAY) 392

RUSH TD: Drew Novak (WB) 10; Trystan Gries (WBG) 7; Isaiah Conger (EC) 6; Jared Smith (EC) 5

RECEIVE TD: Damion Kistler (FAY) 7; Jayden Bradshaw (FAY) 6

SACKS: Andrew McIntosh (CNE) 4.5; Norman Darnell Jr. (BT) 4; Tanner Fleming (FAY) 4

INTERCEPTIONS: Quentin Collins (WB) 3; Teddy Conley (WBG) 3; Matthew Frye (WB) 3; Kody Zantene (CM) 2; Isaiah Curtis (EC) 2; Brody Fisher (EC) 2

TACKLES: Tanner Fleming (FAY) 39; Isaiah Conger (EC) 32; Norman Darnell Jr (BT) 29; Mason Thomas (WBG) 25; Dakota Luther (WB) 25; Quentin Collins (WB) 25; Kody Zantene (CM) 25

FUMBLE REC: Isaiah Conger (EC) 2; AJ Attinger (FAY) 2; Tanner Fleming (FAY) 2; Grant Brown (CNE) 2

KICK SCORING: Evan Grimes (WB) 20; Ean McGuinness (CM) 13; Dillon Cummings (FAY) 21; Parker Henry (WIL) 11

PUNTING: Tanner Newberry (GOS) 44.1; Parker Henry (WIL) 43.0; Jared Smith (EC) 39.6

