Wildcats, Warriors two teams seeking first win of 2021

The King of the Road matchup Friday night has Blanchester visiting Goshen’s Jim Brown Stadium for a non-league game with the Warriors.

Both teams are winless.

The Wildcats did not play last week as Covid-19 cancelled the game with Woodward.

“The team is hungry for a win,” BHS coach Jon Mulvihill said. “The boys are ready to run through some walls this week.”

Kickoff Friday night is set for 7 p.m.

Mulvihill said his team picked up a junior varsity game with Williamsburg last week “so at least our young guys got the chance to play.”

The varsity watched Goshen last Friday against Miami Trace. The Panthers came out on top 41-6.

“Goshen is trying to figure out what they want to do offensively,” Mulvihill said. “The last two games they have played a similar offense to previous years. Defensively they’re aggressive at times. They have a good kicker, punter in Tracker Newberry.”

Blanchester defeated Goshen 41-27 last season but lost to the Warriors 37-0 in 2019.

Goshen’s head coach is former Clinton-Massie standout Greg Miller.

In four games, Goshen has been outscored 129 to 22. Three of Goshen’s losses have come to members of the Frontier Athletic Conference, Miami Trace, McClain and Hillsboro.

In three games, Blanchester has been outscored 117 to 20. Two BHS opponents are 4-0 on the season — North Union and Waynesville.

Blanchester will be seeking its first win of the season Friday at Goshen in the annual King of the Road game. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB3_blLine0903ag-1.jpg Blanchester will be seeking its first win of the season Friday at Goshen in the annual King of the Road game. April Garrett | News Journal File Photo