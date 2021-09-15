Week 5 Preview: Wilmington at Edgewood

Led by a swarming defense, Wilmington picked up its first win of the season last week over Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

“We played really well (defensively) and did a nice job on sudden change and getting the offense the ball back,” WHS head coach Scott Killen said.

WHS had a couple of miscues on offense to give the Eagles scoring chances but the defense rose to the occasion.

“We cannot urn the ball over and give the opponent a short field,” Killen lamented. “Once we got in a rhythm we were able to move the chains and eat the clock.”

The WHS offense had 172 yards on offense in the second half, all on the ground. Tanner Killen keyed the dominant rushing attack with 70 yards on 10 attempts. Thad Stuckey had 129 yards for the night.

Cameron McEvoy is expected to return this week after missing last week’s game.

Wilmington will travel to Edgewood for a game Friday. Until last Saturday, the Hurricane did not have a game scheduled for this week.

”It was very important to get a game this week because in this crazy world we live in, nothing is guaranteed anymore, so filling the schedule and playing as many games as possible was a must,” Killen said. “These kids have worked too hard to not try and play a 10-game schedule.”

The Cougars lost to Milford and Franklin to begin the season but won last week over Fenwick 34-14.

“Edgewood is like the other SWOC teams we faced, big and physical,” said Killen. “They are going to run the ball in their wing-t set and then play action pass. Defensively, they are very similar to Ross in the scheme they run. We are excited to play them.”

Wilmington won the last meeting with Edgewood, 17-3, in 2013.

