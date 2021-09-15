Week 5 Preview: Clinton-Massie at Harrison

Before heading in to SBAAC American Division play next week, Clinton-Massie gets another challenge Friday night.

The Falcons travel to Harrison for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff.

The Wildcats are the four higher division team Massie has played this season. Harrison, like Anderson, is Div. II. Both DeSales and Fenwick are Div. III schools.

“I would like to think the level of competition will pay dividends down the road,” Massie head coach Dan McSurley said. “Right now it’s all about preventing complacency. If we continue to improve and stay healthy we may have a shot of being one of those special Massie teams.”

The Wildcats lost their first two games, 26-21 to Wyoming and 42-0 to East Central (Ind.). Harrison defeated Trotwood-Madison 29-28 last week.

McSurley said his team’s discipline and focus thus far have been key to a 2-1 start.

“I think we’ve played some really clean games over the past three weeks,” he said. “Pleased with the overall discipline and focus.”

Harrison plays in a tough Southwest Ohio Conference “so we need to be ready to play at their level. They’re big and physical with a very talented QB,” McSurley said.

Harrison quarterback Mason Young is a mighty-mite at 5-9, 175. He has 416 yards and four touchdowns rushing with 199 yards and three touchdowns passing.

McSurley said the offensive line has played well for the Falcons but must now contend with the loss of Joey Kocher, who was injured Friday and will not play the remainder of the season.

