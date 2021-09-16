Unbeaten EC reserve volleyball tramples Tigers

BETHEL — The unbeaten East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-7, 25-13 Wednesday night.

Jordan Collom started the match with 14 straight points. Coach Bob Malone said there were very few service errors and the teams to have fun.

Collom recorded five aces, six set assist and two digs. Sydney Beiting had two digs and two perfect passes. Eryn Bowman finished with three points, two kills, two assists and a good pass. Jozie Jones had an ace, three points, six kills, a block and a dig.

Hayley Mess finished with four aces, nine straight service points and a perfect pass. Cheyenne Reed had an ace, two points, two kills and an assist. Bryston Roach contributed two kills while Liz Schiff chipped in with three points and three perfect passes.

Aubrie Simpson’s numbers were two aces, three points, an assist, a dig and seven perfect passes. Lauren Stonewell had an ace, two points, a kill, an assist and a perfect pass.

East Clinton is 7-0 overall and 5-0 against SBAAC National Division teams this season.