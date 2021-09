GOSHEN — Wilmington won its first SBAAC American Division volleyball match Wednesday at Goshen, 24-26, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12.

The Lady Hurricane rallied from a 2-1 deficit to clinch the match in five sets.

Wilmington is 6-2 in all matches and now 1-2 in the conference.

Goshen goes to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in league play.