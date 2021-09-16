EC stays unbeaten in National Division play

BETHEL — Moving closer to its first SBAAC volleyball championship since 2009, East Clinton had no trouble with Bethel-Tate Wednesday with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 win in National Division play.

“We continue to play hard and play as a team,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “I am excited about how the girls apply the skills we have talked about and practiced at every game. They’re a fun group to coach.”

East Clinton remains unbeaten in National Division play with a 6-0 mark. The Astros are 7-1 overall. Bethel-Tate is winless in four league matches.

Trinity Bain had two digs, Lydia Kessler, an assist, Eryn Bowman an ace and Anna Malone a block. Kami Whiteaker had two kills and Jozie Jones had two kills and a block. McKenzie Pence finished with a kill and a dig. Lauren Runyon had six aces, a kill and a dig.

Megan Tong had five aces, 17 assists and two digs. Savannah Tolle totaled two aces and 10 digs. Libby Evanshine had two aces, three blocks, 19 kills, six assists and four digs. Jordan Collom chipped in with two aces and six digs. Kelsi Lilly had an ace, three kills and a dig.