Cooper pleased with doubles in 5-0 win

WILMINGTON — With a solid performance top to bottom, Wilmington defeated New Richmond 5-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS courts.

The Hurricane moves to 7-7 overall and 7-1 in the American. New Richmond is 0-9, 0-7.

WHS head coach Doug Cooper was pleased with the performance by his doubles teams — Avni Patel and Cary Holliday at first doubles and Layna Holmes and Josie Heys at second doubles.

“This was our best doubles performance of the year,” said Cooper. “Coming in with no varsity experience, they’ve had to work very hard to be competitive against more experienced teams. Tonight we saw our doubles teams really play well together … a carryover from a really nice performance by second doubles Tuesday at Western Brown. Now to retool a little, to rest up for a very big week ahead.”

Wilmington is scheduled to play at Goshen Tuesday. The two teams are tied for first in the American Division.

SUMMARY

September 16, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 New Richmond 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Kylie Carnette 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Colandra Farrell 6-0, 6-0

Chandni Sharma def Rebecca Holbrooke 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

1: Avni Patel, Cary Holliday def Maddie Wells, Nicole Colonel 7-5, 6-1

2: Layna Holmes, Josie Heys def Alessandra Farrell, Audrey Fouss 6-2, 6-3