WILMINGTON — Matching her own school record, Lilly Middleton led Wilmington to a 196 to 224 win over McClain Thursday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Middleton had a 3-under par 32 Thursday to earn match medalist honors as the Lady Hurricane topped the Lady Tigers.

Katie Murphy had a 48 for Wilmington while Carsyn Custis shot a 56. Reagan Reese had a personal best 60 in the win.