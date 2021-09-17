Elks winners card 3 eagles en route to 8-under

The team of Rocky Long, Fred Stern and John Faul had three eagles Thursday en route to a first-place finish in the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
The trio eagled Nos. 2, 6 and 8 while posting birdies on Nos. 1 and 7. They finished 8-under par 28.
The rest of the field:
28: Jim Luck, Don Sicurella, Jim Doak.
30: Bob Kemp, Kathleen Schrader, Gary Schrader, Ron Friedlander.
31: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Jeff Watkins.
31: Jack Carson, Rusty Smethwick, French Hatfield.
34: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, D Bullock, Bob Vanzant