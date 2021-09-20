Heys, Wahl led WC runners at All-Ohio event

CEDARVILLE — The All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships never disappoint when it comes to the heats, metaphorically and physically. The 2 p.m. start time showed no mercy as the athletes endured heat with no shade coverage.

Despite the grueling temperature, the Wilmington College men’s cross country team took 15th place out of the 33-team field that featured many scholarship teams.

The WC women’s team placed 24th in a stacked field, but took 10th out of all teams in Division III.

In what seemed like a stampede of a race, Milena Wahl cracked the top 100 with a 97th-place finish in a time of 25:05.7. The heat made it difficult for any personal bests, but the Fightin’ Quaker squad held on as a team as the next six in the race finished in a 20-spot range of each other. Bella Stevens took control of the pack as she was the number two runner with a time of 29:48.

Wilmington takes next week off before it heads to the Louisville Cross Country Classic in Kentucky on Oct. 2.

Back to the men, the Fightin’ Quakers placed fourth among the NCAA Division III teams present.

The highlight of the day was the Quakers improvement from 2019. Simon Heys led the men with a 25.41.1 and a 15th-place finish.

The squad has seen great teamwork as runners 2-5 finished within a 10-spot range. Noah Tobin (105th) led the pack, followed by Tyler Parks (111th), Cohen Frost (113th) and Eric Reynolds (114th).