Kessner wins Majestic Springs Club Championship

Dave Kessner won a two-hole playoff over Dan Hammel to win the Majestic Springs Golf Course Club Championship.

Other flight winners were Ryan Morton in the first flight, Zach Murphy in the second flight, and Jerry Reed in the senior flight.

Kessner and Hammel both had 72 over 18 holes but needed two additional holes to decide the winner.

Others in the championship flight were Ethan Holley 73, Ashby Duncan 74, Tony McMullen 77, Jordan Berlin 79, Adam Kirkendall 80, Randy Lewis 98.

Morton had a 74 and edged runnerup David Lutey by one stroke.

The rest of the first flight results were Dave Long 79, Mike Craig 79, Brandon Ore 80, Brad Norris 81, Craig Keeton 81, Pete Wahlan 81, Allan McCloud 81, Ted Schroeder 82, Deron Wolfe 82, Mark Craig 82, Michael Lurz 83, Andy Copeland 84, Doug Fisher 86, Ron Ruduck 86, Kyle Rudduck 86, Jo Steinberger 86, Adam Morton 87, Ron Cordy 90, Tony Lamb 90.

Murphy was an easy winner in the second flight with a 77. Runnerup Jim Keeton had an 87.

The rest of the field was , B. Johnston 88, Scott Peters 88, Ed Swain 88, Richard Goodyk 91, Deidra Forrest 91, John Mennecke 91, Bob Ruffner 94, Col. Reynolds 95, Vernon Sellers 98, Ryan Pitzinger 103, Richard Aragon 126.

The senior flight also was part of a playoff as Reed and Rick Black both shot 71s over 18 holes. Reed won in a two-hole playoff.

The rest of the field was Biff Arnold 72, Mark Thompson 75, Tony Hampton 78, Bernie Maphet 80, Richard Good 81.