Blue Lions edge Hurricane golfers at The Greens

WASHINGTON CH — Washington edged Wilmington by two strokes in a three-team golf match at The Greens, the former Washington Country Club.

Dylan Cole led Wilmington with a 43 but the Hurricane 175 total was just shy of the Blue Lions 173. Miami Trace was the third in the outing and the Panthers finished with 196.

SUMMARY

September 20, 2021

WCH 173, WHS 175, MT 196

WASHINGTON: John Wall 42 Garrett Wahl 39 Garrett DeWees 47 Luke Crabtree 46 Drew Ferguson 51 Will Miller 46

WILMINGTON: Braydon Conley 44 Dylan Cole 43 Tommy Halloran 44 Corrick DeBoard 49 Devon Snyder 44 Braydon Black 53

MIAMI TRACE: Kaden Noble 47 Konner May 49 Brady Armstrong 53 Gavin Cowden 51 Cole Little 49 Lucas Cornett 60