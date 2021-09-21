Ellis leads EC boys golf over Blanchester

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Nathan Ellis led East Clinton to a 193 to 236 win over Blanchester Tuesday in a boys golf match at Snow Hill Golf Course.

The match was originally scheduled for Monday bu rain forced it to be postponed to Tuesday, BHS coach Aaron Lawson said.

Ellis had a 4-over 39 on the 2,852 layout to earn medalist honors.

Dakota Collom followed with a 46 while Mitchell Ellis had a 48. Aiden Walker shot a 60 and Austin Kmatz came in with 62.

Blanchester was led by Bryce Bandow who shot a 55.

Andrew Osborn had a 56 for the Wildcats. Zoey Hupp carded a 61 and Regan Grogg shot a 64.