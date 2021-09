BLANCHESTER — Georgetown defeated Blanchester 7-0 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division boys soccer action at Barbour Memorial Field.

Blanchester is 0-8-1 overall and 0-4 in the division.

Georgetown is 6-2-2 in all matches and 5-1 in league play.

Bethel-Tate was 4-0 and atop the National standings going in to play Tuesday night.