EC tennis splits with Felicity, BT on Senior Night

LEES CREEK — East Clinton played a tennis doubleheader on Senior Night, splitting with Bethel-Tate and Felicity Tuesday evening.

Seniors Katie Carey, Myah Anteck and Jenna Stanley were honored. Kenton Deaton, another senior on the tennis team, took part in a cross country meet on Tuesday, coach Doug Stehlin said.

Stehlin told the seniors to enjoy their final year at ECHS, good luck next year and finish this season strong.

East Clinton was defeated by Felicity but defeated Bethel-Tate.

SUMMARY

September 21, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Felicity 3 East Clinton 2

Singles

1: Kailyn Mason was def by Emily 5-7, 2-6

2: Stephanie Lambert was def by Carly 3-6, 2-6

3: Felicity won by forfeit

Doubles

1: Katie Carey, Myah Anteck def Katie, Tessa 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Stanley, Emmy Chambliss def Emma, Jenna 6-0, 6-0

East Clinton 4 Bethel-Tate 0

Singles

1: Katie Carey def Amberlee Gladwell 6-3, 5-7, 11-9

2: Myah Anteck def Emma Wetzel 6-4, 6-2

3: Kailyn Mason def Anna Riedel 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Jenna Stanley, Emmy Chambliss won by forfeit

2: Double Forfeit