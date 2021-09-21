Bulldogs continue turnaround, beat Hurricane 2-1

WILMINGTON — What a difference a year makes.

After not winning a match in 2020, Batavia took control of the SBAAC American Division boys soccer standings Tuesday with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wilmington at Alumni Field.

With the match tied at 1-1, the Bulldogs scored in the final minute of regulation when a failed corner kick clearance spun into the WHS net.

The Hurricane drops to 2-1-2 in the division and 4-3-3 overall.

The Bulldogs are now 4-0-1 in American play and 5-1-3 in all matches.

Wilmington’s goal was scored by Trevor Billingsley off a “beautiful assist” from Caleb Macias, the coaches said.

“Batavia’s turn around from a winless season (0-15-1) last year is impressive,” WHS head coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “Credit to them for getting the comeback win after falling behind. Our boys executed the game plan as instructed but the ball just didn’t bounce our way. Our only choice is to adjust and get better when we see them again in the season finale.”