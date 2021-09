LEBANON — The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team was defeated by Kings 147 to 200 Tuesday at Armco Park.

Finn Denehy led the young Falcons with a 46 and Stormie Stroud shot a 48.

Ethan Kau had a 52 and Charlotte Robinson carded a 54. Will McCarty had a 58 and Sammi Jo Vanpelt had a 59.

Clinton-Massie was missing two players who were out due to illness, coach Clayton Morgan said.

The Falcons return to action Monday at TPC versus Middletown Christian.