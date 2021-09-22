JV Falcons edge Hurricane at Elks 797 GC

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 181 to 190 Monday in junior varsity boys golf at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Jaden Snyder of WHS was the match medalist with a 43.

The Falcons were led by a pair of 44s from Evan Davidson and Samuel Janus.

Liahm Denehy came in with a 46 while Ethan Robinette and Quinton Smith both shot 47s for Massie. Brandon Bowling had a 56 and Zander Avery carded a 68.

For Wilmington, Blake Gregory and Dirk Rinehart followed Snyder with 47s.

Brayden Harmeling had a 50 and Phil Fulton shot a 51. Braden Smith came in with 55 while Landen Mellinger had 56 and Patrick Tucker shot a 57.