Blanchester picks up win over Georgetown

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester varsity volleyball team defeated Georgetown Tuesday 25-22, 25-4, 25-22 in SBAAC National Division competition.

Blanchester, now 7-6, was led by Madison Creager who had 24 points, nine aces and two kills. She had 13 consecutive service points in the second set.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had 11 points, five aces, two kills and three digs. Ainsley Whitaker finished with eight points, four aces, three kills and three blocks at the net. Makayla Lanham had five kills, six digs and two points.

Summer Schutte had five kills, three digs, two points and 16 set assists. Payton Johnson recorded four kills and two blocks. Emma Falgner had eight digs while Hope Blankenbeckler had three set assists.