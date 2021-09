East Clinton stops Georgetown in 3 sets

East Clinton had no trouble handling Georgetown Wednesday night 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 in SBAAC National Division varsity volleyball competition.

East Clinton is 10-1 overall and 7-0 in the SBAAC National Division.

Georgetown falls to 1-10, 1-7.

”The girls did a good job playing well and keeping their energy up,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “Jordan Collom and Megan Tong served very well and Trinity Bain and Savannah Tolle had great games in the back row. Mckenzie Pence had a good game as well.”

Collom had three aces and a dig. Tong totaled 11 aces, 11 assists and a dig. Bain and Tolle had seven digs each. Pence posted three kills and a dig.

Also for EC, Kami Whiteaker had a kill; Lauren Runyon had three aces, eight kills, an assist and a dig; Anna Malone had two kills and a block; Kelsi Lilly two aces, four kills, two assists and a dig; Lydia Kessler two digs; Jozie Jones a kill and a block; Eryn Bowman a dig; and Libby Evanshine two aces, seven kills, seven assists, a block and three digs.