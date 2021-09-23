McCarty first recipient of Coaches Fore Coaches award

Wilmington College assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator Daniel McCarty is the recipient of the inaugural Coaches Fore Coaches Award.

Coaches Fore Coaches provides much-needed funding to small-college baseball program graduate assistant coaches/assistant coaches who have urgent or emergency financial needs. Funds are raised through an annual golf outing/baseball session and other potential opportunities to promote collegiate baseball.

Paul Page, longtime head coach at Ohio Dominican University, is the director of Coach Fore Coaches.

“The Coaches Fore Coaches mission statement is to support small college baseball in Ohio by providing financial assistance for those who have needs and have done extraordinary things,” he said. “We feel like Danny [McCarty] is a great inspiration and fits the mission of our organization.”

McCarty, who is in his second year on staff, has taken an increased role within the program as he currently serves as the program’s recruiting coordinator and director of baseball operations. McCarty helped bring in a recruiting class that aided the Fightin’ Quakers to its highest Ohio Athletic Conference finish in more than a decade.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity that coach (Tony) Vittorio and the college have given me to be a part of the program,” McCarty said. “He’s given me a lot of responsibility within the program, and I think that’s a big reason for my selection for this award. I’m grateful to Coaches Fore Coaches and Paul Page for being chosen as the first winner of this award.”

Vittorio, entering his fourth year with the program in 2021-22, has seen an immediate impact of McCarty’s work on the program.

“This is a great honor for coach McCarty as he inspires each member of our baseball program on a daily basis,” Vittorio said. “His work in the office and on the playing field is of great value to our program.”

Wilmington begins its 2022 season on Feb. 19.