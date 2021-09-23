Maurer leads WC men to another shutout win

WILMINGTON — On a cold and windy night with a driving rain, the Wilmington College men’s soccer team stayed hot, defeating Franklin College 3-0 at Townsend Field

The Grizzlies found themselves in trouble early and often. In the fourth minute, Franklin committed a hard foul in the box conceding a penalty kick to the Fightin’ Quakers. Freshman Ryan Forino stepped up and skidded the ball into the left corner for his second goal of the year. It was his first goal of the evening but not his last.

Elorm Dogbey made his presence felt in the 14th minute. After the Grizzlies conceded a corner, Grant Murray whipped the ball into the box and found Dogbey who scored his first goal of the evening and fifth goal of the season. Franklin continued to play with fire and eventually got burned by Forino scoring off a failed clearance for his second goal of the half. The Quakers led 3-0 at the half.

Wilmington started the second half aggressively as Dogbey put a dangerous shot on goal in the 50th minute. The shot slid past goalkeeper Ian Rowe, but was just wide as it bounced harmlessly off the post. Franklin was able to momentarily find some footing on the offensive side with its first shot on goal in the 53rd minute.

Forino scored two goals on the evening bringing his season total to three while Dogbey scored one goal bringing his season total to five in three games. Senior goalkeeper Felix Maurer improved to 6-0-1 on the year with his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Up next, Wilmington will cap its non-conference play at home against Geneva College at 5 p.m. Saturday