Felicity scores late, beats Blanchester 3-2

BLANCHESTER — A late goal by Felicity was the margin as the Cardinals defeated Blanchester 3-2 Thursday in boys soccer action at Barbour Memorial Field.

The SBAAC National Division match puts Blanchester at 0-9-1 overall and 0-5 in the division. Felicity is 5-4 overall, 2-4 in league play.

“Despite the loss this was some of our best soccer of the season,” BHS coach Kyle Hamilton said. “We did not have any subs, due to injury and sickness, and so every guy played the whole game. I am very proud of how the boys played.”

The game was scoreless in the first half and the Cardinals reeled off two goals early in the second half to grab a 2-0 lead.

But the short-handed Wildcats rallied.

Jacob Haun made it 2-1 with Schuyler Smith notching the assist. Shane Akers tied the match at 2-2 with a goal midway through the second half but the Cardinals scored late for the win.