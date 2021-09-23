BHS tennis blanks Felicity, awaits league tourney

BLANCHESTER — With a 5-0 win against Felicity Thursday night on Senior Night, there is one step remaining for the Blanchester High School tennis team.

Win the league tournament Monday at Wilmington.

Seniors Carolyn Bockhorst, Maggie Caldwell, Maddy Coyle, Rianna Mueller and Annie Trovillo led BHS to a win Thursday that wrapped up a 10-0 National Division regular season. Grace Irwin was not cleared to play in the match but has been an integral part of the program over the years.

“These six have taken our program to a new level. Now we have to finish the job on Monday at the league tournament,” coach Matt Sexton said. “I wish Grace Irwin could have been cleared to play. Even though we’ve continued to win with her out, it doesn’t diminish her importance to this time. With her in the lineup, it takes us to another level for sure. Hopefully, we’ll get her back before the season ends.”

Blanchester is 15-2 on the year, which matches last year’s record as the best in team history.

“We finally were able to have our senior night, and the five seniors that could play did a great job,” Sexton said. “Felicity put its first and second singles players at first doubles, so it was great to see Rianna and Maggie beat them. We got off to a slow start, but we played very well in the second set. The singles matches were done in less than 30 minutes with Annie losing two points.

“Maddy and Annie have been rock solid. Both are four-year letterwinners. Maddy has won all the big matches for us the last two years. She’s going to be #2 on the all-time wins list at the school at the end of the season. Annie has gained a new confidence and is really playing well. She’s got an outside shot at 70 wins, which would be pretty amazing in four years.

“Maggie and Rianna have done such a great job for us. It was great to have the battery-mates play together on senior night. Rianna has stepped up and played well for us at third singles, and Maggie has anchored the first doubles pairing with Abbey Irwin.

“And I’m happy Carolyn got a win on senior night as well. I was so happy she came back after taking last year off. She’s a great kid and has won some big matches with Leah Boegeman at second doubles.”

SUMMARY

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

at Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, Felicity 0

Records: Blanchester 15-2 overall, 10-0 SBC National; Felicity 6-4 overall, 5-4 SBC

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle d. Tessa Ackerman 6-0, 6-0

2: Annie Trovillo d. Katie Johnson 6-0, 6-0

3: Leah Boegeman d. Sophie Blake 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Rianna Mueller, Maggie Caldwell d. Carly McClure, Emily Hardewig 7-6(8), 6-2

2: Carolyn Bockhorst, Gracie Kaehler d. Emma Vittoz, Savannah Metzger 6-0, 6-2