Beat goes on for Astros JV volleyball team

OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 25-23, 25-12 Thursday in SBAAC National Division volleyball.

The Astros are 11-0 overall and 7-0 against National Division rivals. “These ladies have worked hard to get where they are at,” coach Bob Malone said.

Eryn Bowman had an ace, a dig and six set assists. Jordan Collom finished with four aces, 12 points, a perfect pass, eight set assists and three kills. Jozie Jones had an ace, three points, a perfect pass, a dig, seven kills and three blocks.

Abbie Reynolds contributed five aces, seven points, eight perfect passes and four kills. Liz Schiff totaled four perfect passes and two digs. Aubrie Simpson had an ace, five points, 10 perfect passes and four digs. Lauren Stonewall had an ace and two kills.