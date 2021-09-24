Hurricane outlasts Falcons in SBAAC volleyball

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a solid all-around performance, Wilmington defeated Clinton0-Massie 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15 Thursday at the Lebanon Road gym.

The win puts Wilmington at 10-2 on the year and 3-2 in league play.

With 10 wins, the Hurricane surpasses the 2019 total of nine win as the most in recent years. WHS had five American Division wins since joining the SBAAC in 2017.

The Falcons drop to 3-10 overall, 0-5 in American Division matches.

For Clinton-Massie, Holly Young had two assists, three aces, 27 digs and 81 passes. Olivia Ward had three digs and six passes. Maddie Ward contributed nine assists, four digs and 16 passes.

Maddie Phipps came up with six digs and 20 passes. Mackenzie Peters finished with a dig, four blocks and two passes. Anna Jones had two kills while Natalee Hillman had eight kills, 11 assists, an ace, 15 digs, a block and 43 passes.

Breckin Harner had four kills, four digs, a block and 17 passes. Laila Davis chipped in two kills, two aces, seven digs, four blocks and 18 passes. Samantha Bowman had five digs and 14 passes. Kinsey Beam had five kills, 20 digs and 56 passes. Alaina Bayless’ numbers were three kills, four digs and 13 passes.

For Wilmington Lisbon Smith finished with three kills, an assist, six aces and six digs. Jena Rhoads had two assists, three aces and 16 digs. Lexus Reiley had a block a the net.

Kayla O’Dell had a dig. Banesa Morales had an assist, two aces, and 16 digs. Sydney McCord had five kills, an assist, three digs and two blocks. Ashley Delph had a kill, two digs and a block.

Caroline Diels had 14 kills, 18 assists, two aces, 12 digs and a block. Brynn Bryant had 15 kills, 12 assists, an ace and 15 digs.