EC volleyball wins 5-set nailbiter over CNE

OWENSVILLE — In a five-set nailbiter, East Clinton held off Clermont Northeasern Thursday to win an SBAAC National Division volleyball match 25-16, 25-11, 15-25, 17-25, 15-12.

“This game was very tough mentally,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said. “The girls kept their cool. It was a high-energy, stressful game.”

The win allows East Clinton to maintain a comfortable lead in division play. EC is 11-1 overall and 8-0 in National play.

The next closest team in the standings is Williamsburg at 4-2.

Clermont Northeastern is 9-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

In the decisive fifth set, Trinity Bain had a strong serving game, Sodini said. Megan Tong and Libby Evanshine also played well in the finale.

In the win, Evanshine had 29 kills, just 4 hitting errors and two blocks at the net to go along with 11 assists, four aces and 17 digs.

Trinity Bain had two aces, 25 positives serves and 14 digs. Eryn Bowman had a kill, three aces, eight digs and a block. Jozie Jones finished with five kills and three blocks.

Lydia Kessler had four digs and Anna Malone contributed a dig and three blocks. Mckenzie Pence totaled a kill and two digs. Savannah Tolle had an ace and 13 digs.

Kami Whiteaker chipped in a kill and two digs. Megan Tong had a kill, 25 set assists, 15 digs and a block. Lauren Runyon recorded six kills, two assists, an ace, three digs and a block.