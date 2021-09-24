Goshen tops Blanchester volleyball in 4

Blanchester’s record goes to 7-7 following a 14-25, 25-23, 15-25, 19-25 loss to Goshen in non-league volleyball action.

Makayla Lanham had 14 points, eight kills and nine digs for BHS.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had five points, four kills and six digs. Payton Johnson finished with four points, four kills, three blocks and two digs. Ainsley Whitaker had six kills, three blocks, two digs and two service points.

Summer Schutte finished the match with 21 set assists, three kills, three digs and four points. Hope Blankenbeckler had two kills, three digs and three points. Emma Falgner chipped in six digs while Madison Creager had a dig, a kill and four points.