Week 6 Final: Clinton-Massie 69, Goshen 14

GOSHEN — Carter Frank scored four first half touchdowns as Clinton-Massie overwhelmed Goshen 69-14 in SBAAC American Division football at Jim Brown Stadium.

Frank had three scores in the first quarter as the Falcons unleashed a 21-point onslaught to seize control of the game early.

The second quarter was a mixed bag as the Warriors managed two touchdowns but Massie was simply too much in winning for the fourth time in five games this season.

Carson Vanhoose had a 67-yard touchdown run while Kody Zantene added a 27-yard score. Colton Trampler put the defense in the scoring column with an interception return for a touchdown in the second.

Vanhoose went for 128 yards on the ground while Frank managed 84. Both carried just seven times.

In fact, reserve ball carriers Brody Clutter and Logan Chesser had 10 carries for a combined 106 yards and two touchdowns as Dan McSurley cleared the bench in the second half running clock.

Massie gained 387 yards on the ground on 42 attempts. The defense held the Warriors to 135 yards of total offense, but 124 came on the ground.

The Falcons were penalized eight times for 75 yards.

SUMMARY

September 24, 2021

@Jim Brown Stadium

Clinton-Massie 69 Goshen 14

CM^21^35^0^13^^69

G^0^14^0^0^^14

First Quarter

CM: Carter Frank 4 yard run, Ean McGuinness PAT, 9:17

CM: Carter Frank 51 yard run, Ean McGuinness PAT, 6:50

CM: Carter Frank 41 yard pass from Kody Zantene, Ean McGuinness PAT, 3:04

Second Quarter

CM: Carson Vanhoose 2 yard run, Ean McGuinness PAT, 11:53

G: Brice Brewer 22 yard run, Tracker Newberry PAT, 8:28

CM: Kody Zantene 27 yard run, Ean McGuinness PAT, 7:39

G: Andrew Morris 88 yard kickoff return, Tracker Newberry PAT, 7:25

CM: Carson Vanhoose 67 yard run, Ean McGuinness PAT, 6:32

CM: Colton Trampler Interception Return, Ean McGuinness PAT, 4:49

CM: Carter Frank 3 yard run, Ean McGuinness PAT, 0:56

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

CM: Logan Chesser 1 yard run, Ean McGuinness PAT, 4:59

CM: Brody Clutter 2 yard run, PAT Failed, 2:40

STATISTICS

Total Yards: CM 443 (387 rush, 56 pass), G 135 (124 rush, 11 pass); Penalties: CM 8-75, G 3-15; First Downs: CM 21, G 7

Passing: CM-Zantene 2-4-0, 56 yards 1 TD; Brewer 3-10-1, 9 yards; Kilgore 1-3-0, 2 yards

Rushing: CM-Vanhoose 7-128-2, Frank 7-84-3; B Clutter 10-63-1, Chesser 10-43-1, Zantene 2-38-1, Hunter 4-17-0, Maple 1-17-0, Lamb 1-(-3)-0; G-Brewer 8-62-1, Cope 14-53-0, Miller 1-7-0, Barrial 1-2-0, Kilgore 1-0-0

Receiving: CM-Frank 1-41-1, Lamb 1-15-0; G-Barrial 3-9-0, Cope 1-2-0

Tackles; CM-Wildermuth 5.5, Trampler 5.5, Rolf 5, Lamb 4, Phipps 2.5, Avey 2, Smith 2, McDowell 1.5, Russell 1.5, Bell 1, Euton 1, Maple 1, Updike 1, Hunter 0.5, Clutter 0.5, Mobley 0.5, Carmack 0.5, Brewer 0.5

