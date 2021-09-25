Week 6 Final: Bethel-Tate 26, East Clinton 0

BETHEL — East Clinton opened it SBAAC National Division campaign with a 26-0 loss at Bethel-Tate’s Tiger Stadium Friday. It was the third straight loss for the Astros after starting the season with three straight wins.

“I feel like we’ve run into three really good football teams. I don’t feel bad about any of this. I don’t feel like we’re not playing well. I just feel like we’ve run into some tough teams,” EC head coach Steve Olds said. “We should’ve beaten Minford. We moved the ball against Greenfield (McClain); we just gave up some big plays.

“(The Tigers) are really good. They put up 82 points last week on a football team.”

Mikey Molloy led the Tigers (4-1) with three touchdowns, two on the ground and another by air. He finished with 152 rushing yards on 19 carries and 40 receiving yards on four grabs.

Molloy’s first score, which put the Tigers up 7-0, came late the opening period after an East Clinton fumble.

His second score was his touchdown reception just before halftime that put BT up 20-0.

Tiger signal-caller Cameron Snider hit Wyatt Burton for Bethel-Tate’s other score, a 42-yard pass between Molloy’s trips to the end zone.

Bethel-Tate convered fourth downs on its second and third scoring drives.

Molloy’s three-yard plunge in the third quarter on the play after Burton hauled in a 50/50 ball along the sideline for a 40-yard reception on 3rd-and-26 rounded out the scoring.

Snider finished the evening completing 24 of 35 passes for 263 yards. Burton was Snider’s favorite target with eight catches for 159 yards.

East Clinton’s best scoring chance came on its first drive of the game that ended at the Tiger 10 with a turnover on downs. The Astros also were unable to capitalize on a pair of interceptions.

According to JoeEitel.com as of Saturday morning, East Clinton holds the 15th spot in Region 20. The top 16 make the playoffs. The Astros return home next week to play Fayetteville and finish their home slate the week after versus Williamsburg. They end the regular season with two straight road tilts at Clermont Northeastern and Blanchester.

“We feel like ‘Let’s go win these last four games and see what happens,’” Olds said.

SUMMARY

September 24, 2021

@Tiger Stadium, Bethel-Tate

Bethel-Tate 26, East Clinton 0

EC^0^0^0^0^^0

BT^7^13^6^0^^26

First Quarter

BT – Molloy 18 run (Sandker kick), 1:01.

Second Quarter

BT – Burton 42 pass from Snider (Kick failed), 8:35.

BT – Molloy 13 pass from Snider (Sandker kick), 1:28.

Third Quarter

BT – Molloy 3 run (Kick failed), 7:27.

Fourth Quarter

No scoring

Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB6_ec2Conger0924mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB6_ecABaker0924mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB6_ecCroweAnderson0924mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB6_ecJEdison0924mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB6_ecLRunyon0924mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB6_ecPeacock0924mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB6_ecSmithConger0924mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB6_ec2JSmith0924mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB6_ecAConger0924mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_FB6_ecCheer0924mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.