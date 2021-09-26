WC women blank Franklin for 2-0 win

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team scored a goal in each half in a 2-0 shutout of Franklin College in at Williams Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Fightin’ Quakers’ back line surrendered just a single shot in the first 45 minutes, and were bolstered with a goal lead when Maddie Scott found Heidi Edens at the 12:00 mark of the half. The hosts would put up four more shots in the first 45 minutes, but settled for the one-goal lead at halftime.

In the second half, goalkeeper Lauren Galloway kept the slate clean by saving all three shots she faced. In the 64th minute, Abby Spirk nearly doubled WC’s lead, but her shot hit the crossbar. Just under 20 minutes later, Wilmington put the game away as Elizabeth Matthews cleaned up a loose rebound for her first goal of the season.

Wilmington outshot Franklin 12-4 in the defensive game and also earned seven corner kicks without surrendering any. Matthews, Scott and Haley Fulton were the three Quakers to take multiple shots while no Grizzly fired more than one.

Galloway earned her second victory of the season in goal while Riley Rice took the loss for Franklin.

Wilmington (2-5-1) closes out non-conference play by hosting Kenyon College on Tuesday. Kickoff from Williams Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.