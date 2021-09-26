Vasquez late goal lifts WC men over Geneva 3-1

WILMINGTON — Jeffry Vasquez broke a 1-1 deadlock with a goal in the 87th minute to lift the Wilmington College men’s soccer team to a 3-1 win over Geneva College in non-conference action from Williams Stadium on Saturday evening.

The victory preserves the Fightin’ Quakers’ unbeaten record as non-conference play concludes. It’s the first time since the 2001 season, the program’s second year in the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC), Wilmington enters conference competition without a defeat.

Despite holding a 6-1 advantage in shots in the first 45 minutes, both teams went to the locker room without scoring a goal. Yusef Muqtadir would change that, however, as he pounced on a rebound off a shot from Vasquez to open the scoring. The Golden Tornados would only muster three shots on goal in the game, but one would beat Wilmington goalkeeper Felix Maurer as Avery Wenger’s 63rd-minute goal tied the game.

Geneva was less than five minutes away from forcing overtime, but Muqtadir fed a pass to Vasquez for the game-winner in the 87th minute. Two minutes later, with the visitors throwing numbers forward, Muqtadir scored his second of the game unassisted in the 89th minute.

Maurer made two saves and picked up the victory while Gabe Kemp made five saves on eight shots and took the loss. Muqtadir and Vasquez both fired four shots each, accounting for 8-of-18 WC shots. Ryan Forino took two attempts at goal while four other Quakers tallied a single shot. Wenger led Geneva in defeat with two shots.

Wilmington (7-0-1) opens OAC play against Heidelberg University on the road at noon on Saturday, Oct. 2.