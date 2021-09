GREENVILLE — With a solid all-around effort, the Wilmington High School girls soccer team defeated Greenville 2-1 Saturday in a non-league match.

Wilmington is 5-5 on the year and end a three-match losing streak.

Greenville is 1-9, having lost nine in a row after opening the season with a 2-0 win.

Maddie Hisco and Sevannah Brooks shared time in goal for the win.

Taylor Noszka tallied both goals for Wilmington, with Taliah Billingsley recording a pair of assists.