Dominant Coyle leads BHS to another National championship

WILMINGTON — Putting a blue ribbon on another dominant league performance, the Blanchester girls tennis team swept all five courts Monday at the SBAAC National Division Tennis Championship tournament at Wilmington High School.

For the second straight year, Blanchester won five individual titles, placed all seven players on first team all-league and had the player of the year.

“I’m happy for my kids,” said BHS head coach Matt Sexton, who guided the Ladycats to their 14 girls tennis league championship. “To sweep the courts two years in a row at the league tournament was unreal. They should feel good about getting the job done each and every match. They are awesome.”

Blanchester has now won 10 of the last 11 National titles and 12 of the last 14.

East Clinton was third in the tournament with Molly Seabaugh finishing as runnerup at third singles.

Maddy Coyle of BHS completed what may have been the most overpowering individual championship run in National Division history with her win at first singles. She will likely earn player of the year honors a second straight year. After losing the first five sets of the year in league play, Coyle won 121 of the next 127 sets.

“For Maddy, who could have very easily not been able to play this year due to health issues, to not only repeat as player of the year but to do so in a dominant fashion … I’m so proud of her and happy for her,” said Sexton. “Her league sets this year went as follows: 7-5 (down 5-0 to start the league season), 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-2, 6-3, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. Never have I ever had a player so dominant in league play. She’s incredible.”

Grace Irwin won second singles and Leah Boegeman won third singles. Annie Trovillo and Rianna Mueller won first doubles while Maggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin won the second doubles title.

“Leah and the two doubles were just dominant,” Sexton said. “No problems at all. I was especially proud of how Maggie and Abbey bounced back with two dominant performances after a tough day Saturday. I also feel for Carolyn Bockhorst, who is another player worthy of all-league consideration but left on the outside due to being 8th in the lineup. But we don’t accomplish what we do this year without her stepping in with Leah when Grace got hurt and those two carrying second doubles.”

Irwin started the year 6-2, then missed a considerable amount of time because of injury before being cleared to play in the league tournament.

“I’m not sure how healthy Grace is … 40% maybe? Maybe 50%?” Sexton said. “But she was cleared to play so I owed it to her to give her a chance. She struggled physically but just refused to give up. She somehow found a way to gut out the win.”

Sexton credits his brother and assistant coach Michael Sexton with helping Irwin plow through the tournament bracket.

“He pretty much single-handedly coached Grace across the finish line,” the BHS head coach said.”He has become a great tennis coach that really handles the psychological part of the game very well. I’m lucky to have him as my assistant.”

SUMMARY

September 27, 2021

SBAAC National Division

Girls Tennis Championship

@Wilmington High School

Teams

Blanchester 45, Clermont NE 30, East Clinton 27, Felicity 23, Georgetown 21, Bethel-Tate 12

Singles

B1: Maddy Coyle def Kailyn Mason (EC) 6-0, 6-0; def Mackenzie Turner (CNE) 6-1, 6-0. Finished first.

EC1: Kailyn Mason def. Ackerman (Fel) 6-1, 6-3; was def by Coyle (B) 0-6, 0-6; was def by Farst (Geo) 1-6, 1-6. Finished fourth.

B2: Grace Irwin def Stephanie Lambert (EC) 6-0, 6-0; def Madison Turner (CNE) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Finished first.

EC2: Stephanie Lambert def Janson (Fel) 6-3, 6-2; was def by Irwin (B) 0-6, 0-6; was def by Newberry (Geo) 0-6, 0-6. Finished fourth.

B3: Leah Boegeman def Lillian Gray (GT) 6-0, 6-3; def Molly Seabaugh (EC) 6-2, 6-3. Finished first.

EC3: Molly Seabaugh def Ruehl (CNE) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; was def by Boegeman (B) 2-6, 3-6. Finished second.

Doubles

B1: Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller def Dylan Crabtree, Emma Wetzel (BT) 6-0, 6-0; def Carly McClure, Emily Hardewig (Felicity) 6-2, 6-1. Finished first.

EC1: Katie Carey, Myah Anteck were def by Crabtree, Wetzel (BT) 6-7 (5-7), 2-6; def Stansbury, Shafer (Geo) 8-2. Finished fifth.

B2: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin def Mackenzie Reynolds, Cici Stringer (CNE) 6-1, 6-0; def Amberlee Gladwell, Anna Riedel (BT) 6-1, 6-0. Finished first.

EC2: Jenna Stanley, Emmy Chambliss were def by Gladwell, Riedel (BT) 2-6, 2-6; def Vittoz, Metzger (Fel) 8-2; def Reynolds, Stringer (CNE) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-2. Finished third.

The Blanchester High School tennis team won the SBAAC National Division tennis championship for the 10th time in the last 11 years. The Ladycats took first place on every court for the second straight year. Players and coaches are, from left to right, front row, Grace Irwin, Maddy Coyle; back row, assistant coach Michael Sexton, Ava Wright, Emily Wilson, Leah Boegeman, Carolyn Bockhorst, Abbey Irwin, Maggie Caldwell, Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller, head coach Matt Sexton.

