Hillsboro tops East Clinton in boys golf

HILLSBORO — East Clinton had the match medalist but Hillsboro took team honors Monday in a non-league boys golf match at the Elks Golf Club.

Nathan Ellis had a 43 for the low individual score but East Clinton had 214 as a team and Hillsboro shot 192 on its home course.

Mitchell Ellis had a 54 for the Astros while Austin Kmatz had a 57 and Aiden Walker shot 60.

For Hillsboro, Bentley Watson was low player with a 45.

Quinton Captain had 48, Josh Crawford 49, Brogen Priest 50 and Zach Ison and Shaun Rodgers both had 54s.