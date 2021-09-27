WHS on a roll heading in to league tournament

BATAVIA — After a week of rain, Wilmington has played tennis on two of the last three days going in to the SBAAC American Division Girls Tennis Championship tournament.

On Monday, two days after winning Flight J of the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Classic, Wilmington defeated Batavia 5-0.

Wilmington is 8-7 overall and 8-1 in league play going in to Tuesday’s league tournament. Batavia is 5-4 in American Division play.

Goshen also has one league loss, to Batavia, with two league matches still to play against Wilmington and New Richmond. Goshen defeated Wilmington in a league match earlier this season.

So while the league tournament normally determines the overall SBAAC champion, barring unforeseen circumstances, the champion won’t be decided until after the head to head matches are complete.

Against Batavia, Jenna Taylor had a three-set win at second singles, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, and the team of Layna Holmes and Rory Housh rallied for a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win at first doubles.

SUMMARY

September 27, 2021

@Batavia High School

Wilmington 5 Batavia 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Elise Neal 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Mikayla Rash 6-3, 5-7 6-4

3: Chandni Sharma def Jenna DeRose 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Layna Holmes, Rory Housh def Cody Berny, Paige Collier 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

2: Josie Heys, Reagan Henry def Dani Maki, Ava Neumeister 8-3=