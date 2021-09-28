WHS tennis wins tourney, controls SBAAC destiny

WILMINGTON — Sweeping the three singles courts at the SBAAC American Division Championship tennis tournament, Wilmington took a big step toward a league title Tuesday afternoon.

Playing on the WHS courts, Wilmington garnered nine points while Goshen and Batavia tied for second with 6.5 points. That puts Wilmington ahead in the standings.

Wilmington and Goshen will meet in a regular season match Oct. 7 at GHS.

“We did what we needed to do to remain in the hunt for a league championship,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “Sweeping the singles courts put us in a very good position in the tournament, and our doubles teams were able to get into the semi-finals, earning the team valuable points.”

Cooper said there are several league matches to be played before a champion can be determined but the tournament was a hotly-contested event.

“The field was very competitive, with lots of three-set matches and tiebreakers,” Cooper said.

Wilmington posted tournament wins by Claire Burns at first singles, Jenna Taylor at second singles and Chandni Sharma at third singles.

Clinton-Massie had two runnerup finishes, by Lilly Logsdon at second singles and Noel Gasaway and Brylie Green at second doubles.

Cooper said Burns was, as expected, dominant in her win. She is unbeaten in SBAAC play this season. Taylor avenged an earlier loss to Palafox of Goshen with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 win at second singles.

SUMMARY

September 28, 2021

SBAAC American Division

Girls Tennis Championship

@Wilmington High School

Singles

W1: Claire Burns def Swope (CM) 6-1, 6-0; def Neal (Bat) 6-1, 6-1. Finished first.

CM1: Addison Swope def Cornette (NR) 6-0, 6-2; was def by Burns (WIL) 1-6, 0-6; was def by Palafox (Go) 2-6, 0-6. Finished fourth

W2: Jenna Taylor def Farrell (NR) 6-1, 6-0; def Palafox (Go) 7-5, 4-6, 6-1. Finished first.

CM2: Elle Dunham def Maki (Bat) 6-0, 6-4; was def by Palafox (Go) 1-6, 1-6; def Farrell (NR) 8-4. Finished third.

W3: Chandni Sharma def Collier (Bat) 6-1, 6-0; def Logsdon (CM) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2). Finished first.

CM3: Lilly Logsdon def Holbrook (NR) 6-4, 6-2; was def by Sharma (WIL) 3-6, 6-7 (2-7). Finished second.

Doubles

W1: Cary Holliday, Layna Holmes def Colonel, Wells (NR) 6-2, 6-0; were def by DeRose, Williams (Bat) 4-6, 3-6; were def by Asher, Wonderly (CM) 6-4, 5-7, 1-6. Finished fourth.

CM1: Vanessa Asher, Mikayla Wonderly def Miller, Harbottle (WB) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4; were def by Middick, Kollmorgen (Go) 6-3, 6-0; def Holliday, Holmes (WIL) 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. Finished third.

W2: Reagan Henry, Josie Heys def Fouss, Mullen (NR) 6-2, 6-0; were def by Gasaway, Green (CM) 2-6, 0-6; were def by Cooper, Hammond (Go) 6-7 (5-7), 4-6. Finished fourth.

CM2: Noel Gasaway, Brylie Green def Henry, Heys (WIL) 6-2, 6-0; were def by Berry, Rash (Bat) 4-6, 6-1, 1-6. Finished second.

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_TEN_cm1dubs0928ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_TEN_cm2dubs0928ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_TEN_cmASwope0928ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_TEN_cmEDunham0928ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_TEN_cmLLogsdon0928ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_TEN_wilCBurns0928ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_TEN_wilCSharma0928ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_TEN_wilHeysHenry0928ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_TEN_wilHollidayHolmes0928ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_TEN_wilJTaylor0928ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark