Hurricane records fifth shutout in 2-0 win over CM

WILMINGTON — Trevor Billingsley scored two goals and the defense posted its fifth shutout of the year as Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 2-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division soccer at Alumni Field.

Wilmington moves to 5-3-4 on the year and 3-1-2 in American Division play.

The Falcons drop to 1-7-1 overall, 0-6-1 in the division.

Batavia leads the American at 4-0-2 with Goshen second at 4-1-2.

Because of strong play from the WHS back line of Avery Warix, Trey Reed, Alex Lazic and Nathan Wood, WHS goalkeeper Cole Bernhardt did not face a shot.

“This group, including Steven Collins who is injured, has been stingy all season long,” WHS head coach Imad El-Macharrafie said.

Billingsley tallied two goals despite missing on a couple chances early in the match.

“He kept his focus and found the net when it mattered most,” El-Macharrafie said.

The WHS coach also said outside midfielders A.J. Regan and Brooks Butler “really stepped up their production in terms of winning balls. This is something we need from them as we move down the stretch in league play,” El-Macharrafie said.

El-Macharrafie added, “Credit to the Massie team. They showed a lot of fight and never quite the entire 80 minutes.”