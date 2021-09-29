WHS volleyball continues turnaround with 3-0 win over CM

WILMINGTON — Continuing its remarkable turnaround, the Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 25-18, 25-11, 25-13 Tuesday at Fred Summers Court.

The SBAAC American Division win was the seventh straight for the Lady Hurricane. They have won nine of their last 10 matches.

Led by head coach Jenna Persinger, Wilmington is 11-2 overall and 4-2 in the division, trailing only leader Western Brown who is 5-1.

WHS will face WB on Oct. 5 in the biggest league match this late in the season in a number of years.

Coming in to the season, Wilmington had won just five SBAAC matches in the last four seasons (5-35). WHS was 21-58 overall since joining the league in 2017.

Clinton-Massie is 3-11 overall and 0-6 in the division.

Wilmington won the match despite a lackluster statistical performance. WHS had just 18 kills and 16 aces.

Banesa Morales had two of the kills and eight of the aces to go along with 12 digs.

Brynn Bryant had seven kills, six assists, an ace and six digs. Maliyah Burris had a block while Ashley Delph finished with three kills and an assist. Caroline Diels had two kills, eight assists and 11 digs.

Sydney McCord finished with a kill and two blocks. Kayla O’Dell chipped in with a dig. Jena Rhoads had two assists, two aces and 10 digs. Lisbon Smith recorded three kills, an assist, four aces, eight digs and a block.