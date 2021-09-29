Week 7 Preview: Goshen at Wilmington

Early in the game last week at Batavia, Wilmington did not start well. The Bulldogs, outscored 82-0 the week before, actually took a 3-0 lead on the Hurricane.

Maybe that was the slap in the face WHS needed to go on to a 49-3 victory.

But head coach Scott Killen doesn’t want to take any chances.

“It’s all about starting fast and focusing on one play at a time and each player doing their job,” said Killen. “We are looking for more consistency. To start the game, they did some things that we had to adjust to and once we adjusted we were fine. Still too many unforced errors that continue to hurt us early on but found a rhythm and finished better than we started.”

Goshen will visit Alumni Field Friday night to “help” WHS celebrates its homecoming. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Warriors are struggling, having come up short in all six games to this point. They’ve been outscored 226 to 36.

“Goshen is a young football team that is experiencing a tough time but on film, their kids play really hard and don’t quit,” Killen said of the Warriors, who are coached by a former Clinton-Massie player Greg Miller. Killen was coach at Massie when Miller played on Lebanon Road.

Killen said his team must gain consistency in all phases, offense, defense and special teams. With tough games ahead on the schedule, Killen knows his Hurricane must focus on each play, rather than next week.

“It’s Us versus Us from here on out,” he said. “We need to focus on the little things every day and continue to improve. We are not going to worry about anything outside our control.”

Wilmington players and coaches gather prior to last week's game at Batavia between the softball and baseball fields at BHS.

