CNE dumps Blanchester in National volleyball

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester volleyball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 12-25, 22-25, 25-18, 22-25 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division play at the BHS gym.

“After sleepwalking through game one, we played better in games two through four,” coach Rick Seeling said. “Hard to be a good defensive team like CNE when you have 17 hitting errors.”

The Ladycats are 8-8 overall and 5-4 in the National.

CNE goes to 10-7 overall and 6-3 in the division, trailing on unbeaten East Clinton.

Ainsley Whitaker had 12 points, eight kills, five blocks and two digs. Summer Schutte finished with two points, two kills, two blocks, two digs and 13 assists.

Hope Blankenbeckler had eight points, six digs, seven assists and two blocks. Makayla Lanham had four kills, nine digs and five points. Brooklyn Bockstiegel totaled six kills while Madison Creager contributed two points, three kills and five digs. Emma Falgner chipped in nine digs and two points. Madison Winemiller and Desiree Snade had three digs each. Gracie Roy came up with six digs.