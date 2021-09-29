Steed season continues with strong showing at sectional

MIAMISBURG — Andy Steed’s freshman golf season will continue next week at the Division II Southwest District tournament.

Steed, a member of the Clinton-Massie golf team, finished tied for seventh overall at Wednesday’s Division II Sectional tournament here at Pipestone Golf Course. He shot a 75, posting scores of 39 and 36.

“Extremely happy and proud of him,” CM head coach Phil Larrick said. “He works hard and results show it.”

With four individuals not on a district qualifying team advancing in the tournament, Steed was the second individual among the 64 who finished play on Wednesday.

Luke Metzger of runnerup Fenwick was the sectional medalist with a 69.

As a team, Clinton-Massie was fifth, 16 shots behind fourth-place Badin. The top four teams in the sectional advance to the district.

“Honestly, disappointed,” Larrick said of his team’s finish. “We left a lot of shots on the course. I thought we had a good shot to qualify. This experience will better prepare us for next year.”

East Clinton was 12th in the team standings.

EC’s Nathan Ellis had an 86 and finished 22nd in the tournament.

Larrick said Owen Goodwin missed advancing by one stroke while Ethan Johnson missed by two shots.

Despite coming up short, the team had a phenomenal season, Larrick said.

“We a great year, 37-2,” said Larrick. “New school record for most wins and new school record for an 18-hole round.”

The Division II district will be held Tuesday at Glenview Golf Course. Steed is scheduled to begin play on South 1 at 10:50 a.m.

SUMMARY

September 29, 2021

Division II Sectional

@Pipestone Golf Course

Teams

Alter 296, Fenwick 308, Oakwood 319, Badin 323, Clinton-Massie 339, Waynesville 351, Brooksville 359, Versailles 369, Preble Shawnee 407, Carlisle 429, Eaton 434, East Clinton 451, Dixie 452

Individuals

(1) Luke Metzger, Fen, 69; (T7) Andy Steed, CM, 75; (T17) Owen Goodwin, CM, 83; (T19) Ethan Johnson, CM, 84; (T22) Nathan Ellis, EC, 86; (36) Logan Miller, CM, 97; (39) Conner Stulz, CM, 99; (47) Mitchell Ellis, EC, 107; (60) Aiden Walker, EC, 122; (64) Austin Kmatz, EC, 136