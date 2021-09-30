East Clinton JV ups record to 13-0 win win over BHS

BLANCHESTER — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Blanchester 26-24, 25-18 Wednesday night to stay unbeaten on the year.

East Clinton, 13-0 overall and 8-0 against SBAAC National Division rivals, was sluggish in the match, coach Bob Malone said, adding, “We’ve had a lot of games and not much practice here lately so we need to get back in the gym and get refocused so we can finish the last three games of the season in a winning fashion and back to playing East Clinton volleyball.”

Eryn Bowman had an assist and a ace. Jordan Collom finished with 12 assists, eight points, four aces and two digs. Cadence Howard had a kill, an assist, five points and a dig. Jozie Jones posted nine kills, five points, an ace, six digs and three blocks.

Hayley Mess chipped in a kill and a point. Cheyenne Reed had a dig. Abbi Reynolds finished with four kills, four points, three aces, four perfect passes and five digs. Bryston Roach had a kill and a block while Liz Schiff totaled a kill, five perfect passes and 10 digs.

Aubrie Simpson had a kill, two points, 19 perfect passes and 11 digs. Lauren Stonewall recorded five kills, eight assists, four points, a perfect pass and five digs. Sydney Beiting had two perfect passes and a dig.