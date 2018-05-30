Cider Keg series gets new life in 2019

As the 2017-18 school year closes, loose ends are being tied and youth camps are in full swing.

But taking a look down the road to the 2019 football season, Clinton County can open a gift as if it’s Christmas.

The Cider Keg series is back on.

Blanchester and Clinton-Massie are scheduled to end a two-year hiatus when the teams square off in Week 4 at Frank Irelan Field, BHS athletic director Bryan Pennix said.

Cindy Running, the CM athletic director, said Blanchester will take of the place of Miami Trace on the schedule. For Blanchester, Massie slips in when the two-year deal with Wilmington ends after this season.

The Cider Keg game in 2020 is scheduled for Blanchester’s Barbour Memorial Field.

Clinton-Massie has won the last 10 meetings between the two schools in football but the 2016 game was a two-day thriller. Massie led 20-16 at halftime then lightning forced the game to be postponed to the next day. The Falcons scored twice in the third quarter but had to hold off the Wildcats for a 33-29 win.

In 52 meetings, Clinton-Massie has a 34-18 series lead.

The News Journal touched base with each of the county’s high school athletic directors on Wednesday and came up with this report:

• Wilmington: Troy Diels said softball remains the only open varsity coaching position. While girls golf has not officially been filled, Diels believes he has a someone to take the position.

Also, the transition from Donna Seeger as athletic secretary to Stephanie Reveal will begin soon. Seeger is retiring after 33 years with the district, including since 2002 in the athletic department.

• Clinton-Massie: Running said fall and winter varsity coaching posts are full but the recently completed spring season is still up in the air for 2019. She has not been told officially any of the varsity spring coaches do not plan to return.

Running said there are two new varsity assistant positions for boys and girls basketball to fill. Previously those positions were volunteer opportunities.

She added the softball team raised money and received donations for a batting cage next to the field. The baseball program is trying to put in a “decent” concession stand, pressbox facility at Paul Schwamberger Field.

• East Clinton: Jim Marsh said the lone varsity head coaching position currently open is for the boys and girls swimming program. Anyone interested should contact Marsh at the following email address (jim.marsh@eastclinton.org).

East Clinton also has eighth grade boys basketball and junior high school girls track and field coaching jobs available.

• Blanchester: Pennix said he is not expecting any varsity coaching openings for the 2018-19 school year. There is a 3-on-3 basketball tournament set for this weekend to raise money for the girls basketball program. Contact Bradon Pyle at BHS for information.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-4-county-4.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_Cider.Keg_.jpg This 2016 file photo is from the last meeting in the Cider Keg series between the football teams from Blanchester and Clinton-Massie high schools. The series will begin again in 2019 after a two-year hiatus. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_FB1_cmpatME.jpg This 2016 file photo is from the last meeting in the Cider Keg series between the football teams from Blanchester and Clinton-Massie high schools. The series will begin again in 2019 after a two-year hiatus. Mark Huber | News Journal File

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports