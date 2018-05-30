Hall of Fame, Scholar-Athlete dinner 6 p.m. June 14 at Expo Center

The 2018 class of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame will be inducted June 14 at the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served at approximately 6 p.m. The induction ceremony as well as the announcement of the winner of the 2018 Wilmington News Journal Clinton County Scholar-Athlete Award will follow.

Reservations can be made at the News Journal office, 761 S. Nelson Ave. Cost is $25 per reservation, payable in cash or check. Credit cards will not be accepted.

The hall of fame class consists of Jim Rankin, Susan Burnett Holliday, Dan Watson, Bruce McKee and Brian Mudd.

Rankin, a 1959 graduate of Jefferson High School which later consolidated into the Blanchester Local School District, led his Cardinals basketball team to the county basketball title in 1959 with a win over Port Williams, which featured three future Clinton County Sports Hall of Famers. Also a successful track and field performer at Jeff.

Holliday, a 1982 graduate of Wilmington High School, was an all-league performer in both volleyball and softball in high school. She then attended Wittenberg University and earned three MVP awards in softball and volleyball for the Tigers. Holliday also coached volleyball and softball at WHS, winning a South Central Ohio League title in softball.

Watson, an East Clinton High School graduate, was a standout performer in track and field. Watson was an accomplished pole vaulter, who won an Ohio Valley Conference championship as a pole vaulter at Eastern Kentucky University. He narrowly missed making the Olympic Trials as a pole vaulter.

McKee, a 1977 graduate of Wilmington High School, played in the shadow of Gary Williams but carved out his own niche as a successful football player at WHS and beyond. He played at the University of Phoenix and won a junior college national championship before landing on the football roster at the University of Louisville.

Mudd, representing Clinton-Massie, has an impressive resume as a coach on Lebanon Road. Mudd has been successful as a coach of the boys basketball, boys track and field and boys golf programs at CMHS. Mudd has won 20 league titles, coached back to back undefeated regular season teams, had two state champions and earned coach of the year honors 12 times.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_CC.Sports.HOF_-1.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports