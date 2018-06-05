LOCAL ROUNDUP: All-Ohio, camps, hall of fame

Several Clinton County athletes earned All-Ohio honors for their accomplishments on the baseball and softball diamonds this spring.

Stephen Krause, a Wilmington High School graduate, was named Division II second team All-Ohio by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Kelsey Carter, a Clinton-Massie High School graduate, was named Division II second team All-Ohio by the Ohio High School Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association.

Taylor Boeckmann, a senior-to-be at East Clinton, was given honorable mention on the Division III state softball team.

Krause, who has committed to play baseball next season for Miami University in Oxford, had a career-high batting average this season of .529.

An on-base percentage of .612, Krause drove in 23 runs and had 27 hits for the Hurricane in 2018.

As a sophomore, Krause drove in a career-best 29 runs. He had 37 hits, also a career high.

For his career, Krause had 114 hits with 30 doubles, eight triples and six homeruns. He drove in 83 runs.

As a pitcher, Krause was 6-5 in four seasons. In 60.3 innings pitched, he struck out 74, walked 30 and had an earned run average of 2.30.

Carter hit .476 this season with five homeruns and 31 runs batted in for the Lady Falcons, who played in the Division II Region 8 championship game. She scored 39 runs for the 24-3 Lady Falcons and had an .816 slugging percentage.

Boeckmann, who has verbally committed to Youngstown State University, according to EC assistant coach Jeanne Brightman, hit .528 for the Lady Astros this season with a slugging percentage of .705. She struck out just four times this season while recording 13 runs batted. She had 28 runs scored and was 7-for-7 on stolen base attempts.

BHS BASEBALL: Blanchester graduate Brant Bandow played in the East-West All-Star Game at the University of Cincinnati.

Bandow and the Wildcats advanced to the Division III Region 12 championship game this spring, falling to Madeira.

Bandow and teammates Jack Davidson, Dustin Howard and Brody Rice were given honorable mention on the Division II-IV team in the Southwest Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-City team.

EC HONORS: East Clinton athletes received several awards from the Ohio High School Athletic Association, according to AD Jim Marsh.

Alex Pence and Marah Dunn received the Award of Excellence for exemplary display of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity.

Kayla Hall and Tristan Hall received the OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

Shelby Michael and Dylan Michael were recipients of the OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award in recognition of academic achievement while participating in sports.

Matthew Hall received the Courageous Student Award for demonstrating extraordinary courage.

Nikki Floyd was presented the State Award for exemplary contribution and service by the OHSAA.

GOPHER STAFF HERE: The One-day Elite Camp for football, featuring the University of Minnesota coaching staff, is being held at Wilmington College on June 14.

The camp is for athletes in grades 9-12 and will run 6 to 9 p.m. June 14 at Townsend Field.

Registration is available on-line at https://bit.ly/2upBOzK.

Cost for the camp is $50. Registration will begin the day of the camp at 4 p.m.

For more information contact Hayden Thomas via email at hayden_thomas@wilmington.edu.

HALL OF FAME, SCHOLAR-ATHLETE: Celebrating Clinton County sports past and present is the theme of the annual Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony and Wilmington News Journal Clinton County Scholar-Athlete Award.

The event is scheduled for June 14 at the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the program beginning at approximately 6 p.m. Dinner will commence shortly thereafter with the hall of fame induction ceremony and the announcement of the scholar-athlete winner to follow.

Reservations can be made at the News Journal office, 761 S. Nelson Ave. Cost is $25 per reservation, payable in advance of the event by cash or check. Credit cards will not be accepted.

The hall of fame class consists of Jim Rankin, Susan Burnett Holliday, Bruce McKee, Brian Mudd and Daniel E. Watson.

The News Journal Scholar-Athlete will be selected among nominees submitted by varsity coaches from Wilmington, Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton high schools.

